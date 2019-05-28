Shooting generic

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old was shot in Spanish Lake Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Congress.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.

Numerous guns were recovered from the residence where the shooting happened, police say.

Police describe the injuries as non-life threatening.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.