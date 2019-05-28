SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old was shot in Spanish Lake Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Congress.
Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
Numerous guns were recovered from the residence where the shooting happened, police say.
Police describe the injuries as non-life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.