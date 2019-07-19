NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- One child was shot Friday evening in North St. Louis City, police said.
The child was shot in the 4700 block of Page Blvd around 8:30 p.m. Police said the child was transported to a nearby hospital.
Sources tell News 4 the child is 10 years old and was shot in the chest.
The condition of the child is unknown.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.