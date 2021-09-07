ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was shot in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department responded to the 300 block of Lancashire Road in Glasgow Village just after 8 p.m. and found a boy shot.
Police said the boy, about 8 years old, was inside a parked car when the suspect fired shots. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries aren't life-threatening.
