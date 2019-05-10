NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Multiple people have been injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident near eastbound I-70 and Florissant in North County.
Authorities said the accident occurred on I-70 just west of the Florissant exit. The car, which had five adults and one child inside, traveled off the right side of the highway, hit a pole and overturned.
Authorities believe the child is 4-years-old.
The victims were taken to a hospital but authorities did not have information on their conditions.
EMERGENCY VEHICLESI-70 EB PAST HANLEY RDRIGHT LANE CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 5:34 PM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) May 10, 2019
This story will be updated.
