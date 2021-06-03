ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A child was seriously injured when he fell out of a third-floor apartment window north of downtown St. Louis Wednesday evening.
A witness told News 4 the child was impaled on a fence after falling from the building in the 1200 block of North 7th Street around 5 p.m. Authorities report the child was rushed to the hospital and later listed in serious but stable condition.
Officials have not released any further details regarding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.