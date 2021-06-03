ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday night in a water rescue in south St. Louis County.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said an adult and a child were submerged in a pond after a tractor tipped over in the 4100 block of Meramec Bottom Road. This is near Lemay Ferry Road.
The adult was able to escape. The child was rushed to a hospital. We're waiting to get an update on the child's condition. The child's age and gender were not released.
