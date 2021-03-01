SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for a suspect who robbed a 34-year-old man and child at gunpoint Sunday night in south St. Louis.
The robbery happened in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 9 p.m. in the Marina Villa neighborhood. Police said a 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked car with a 10-year-old boy when an armed man approached. The suspect stole money and the child's cellphone at gunpoint before running away.
No one was injured. Anyone with information should contact police or local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.