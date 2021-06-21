(WGAL/CNN) -- A fire in York, Pennsylvania that damaged two garages and three homes was caused by a child playing with a sparkler.
"It was just a sparkler. That's it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” fire victim Brittany Duncan said.
An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators said a child was playing with a sparkler. The flames then spread to nearby homes, displacing up to 10 residents.
"I didn't even want to look inside 'cause it is heartbreaking to see everything that you've worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you've lost, like my kids' baby stuff,” said Duncan.
Neighbors previously complained bout the garage stating it was packed with trash. "If the garage would been taken down years ago, it wouldn't have happened,” Duncan said.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
