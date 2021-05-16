NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A child may have been grazed by a bullet in a shooting that occurred in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of North City Sunday afternoon.
A 43-year-old man was shot in the 5500 block of Davison just before 1:30 p.m. Police say a child suffered a "bump" to the head that may have been caused by being grazed by a bullet.
The child is otherwise uninjured. The 43-year-old was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. Other information was not immediately known.
