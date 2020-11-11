MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An 8-year-old child was killed and several other children were injured in an accident that happened on southbound I-55 in northern Madison County Tuesday night.
The four-vehicle accident happened around 9:00 p.m. on I-55 near mile marker 38, which is New Douglas Road.
The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was going south on I-55 when she left the road and hit a guardrail before the Malibu came to rest in the left lane. The driver of a tractor trailer then swerved to avoid the Malibu, police say, and sideswiped a 2009 Ford Focus in the next lane.
Another tractor trailer in the left lane then hit the Malibu.
An 8-year-old from Collinsville that was inside the Malibu died. A 2-year-old inside the Malibu, and a 6-month-old and a 4-year-old inside the Focus were airlifted to a hospital with injuries.
All southbound lanes were closed after the accident Tuesday but have since re-opened.
The crash is under investigation
