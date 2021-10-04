ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A south St. Louis crash left a child dead and a woman seriously injured.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman and 7-year-old Ashanti Thompson were involved in a single-car crash in the area of Idaho Avenue and Blow Street in the Carondelet neighborhood after 6 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the car was going north on Interstate 55 when it traveled off the road, striking several objects before it landed on Idaho.
Police said Ashanti was critically injured and later died when paramedics took both victims to the hospital.
