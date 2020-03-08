ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was killed in a Saturday evening accident in north St. Louis City.
The accident happened near the Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue intersection shortly before 6 p.m.
A man was driving southbound on Riverview when a woman, driving a car with four children inside, was going north on Riverview and tried to turn left onto Scranton.
Police say she drove into the path of the man's car, which hit the passenger side of her car. Both cars then left the road and came to rest on the southwest corner of Riverview and Scranton.
A child in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
