SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged for driving four times the speed limit and crashing, killing a young boy in Sunset Hills.
Officers with the Sunset Hills Police Department said 32-year-old Christopher Townsend was driving 87 mph in a 20 mph zone on Stoneywood Road Sunday afternoon. Police said Townsend hit a boulder and the car overturned and landed on its roof. Three children were in the car.
The crash caused the death of a young boy named Kelyn Harbert. He was 10 years old. Two other children were injured.
Townsend was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, resulting in injury and substantial risk. He was also charged for leaving the scene. He's in custody on a $100,000 bond.
A GoFundMe account was started to help the family. You can click here to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.