NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 12-year-old child was burned by a bullet when shots were fired into a north St. Louis house Friday morning, police say.
Police said shots were fired into a home in the 1600 block of Arlington just after 4:00 a.m.
The 12-year-old and three adults were sleeping inside their home when they said they were awakened by gun shots. Police said the 12-year-old was burned by a bullet that went through a wall and fell on her.
Authorities said she refused medical treatment. Nobody else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.