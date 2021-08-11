ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman and girl were shot inside an apartment in north St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman and a child, about 10 years old, were shot inside an apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. but the police department hasn't said what the circumstances were. The extent of the victims' injuries is still unknown.
