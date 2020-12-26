NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A young child was wounded in a double shooting that happened on Christmas night in North City.
The shooting happed just after 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of Ashland and Lambdin, police say.
The child and a 24-year-old woman were in a car when they were shot. The woman was wounded in the leg and child was shot in the foot.
Police say they drove themselves to a hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
The shooting occurred hours after a toddler and woman were found dead in a home in Spanish Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.