ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police on Wednesday were called to investigate an apparent accidental shooting involving a child.
Police said preliminary information showed a juvenile was injured in the shooting in the 9100 block of Jordan Street, in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday.
The child was rushed to a hospital, where their condition was not released. No other information was made immediately available.
