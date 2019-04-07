ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A child was severely injured after a two-vehicle accident late Sunday afternoon.
Police said a hit-and-run accident happened on South Broadway near Marceau Street shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
A child was ejected from one of the vehicles and was severely injured. However, police said the child was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. No description as of now.
This is a developing story.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
