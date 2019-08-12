ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North City Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. 11th Street.
The adult was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are not sure if the two victims are related.
Other information was not immediately known.
Note: Police initially said the child was 11-years-old, not 7
