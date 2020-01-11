ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 4-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after accidentally shooting herself at a home in downtown St. Louis late Friday night.
Officers arrived to to a home in the 1600 block of Pine near Soldiers Memorial around 11 p.m. where they found a 4-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the child accidentally shot herself in the leg.
She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a local hospital.
