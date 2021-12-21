Child hit by school bus, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A child was hit by a school bus and killed near Festus Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Oakland Hill and Oakland Manor. The first grader from Jefferson R7 Elementary had just gotten off the bus when he was hit. It was the district's last day of school before winter break.
"Its okay to hurt, there's not answers for situations like this. We have to work as community to get through this situation," said Jefferson R7 District Superintendent Clint Johnson.
Johnson said counselors will be available Wednesday and when students return from winter break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.