SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 3-year-old child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in south St. Louis Thursday evening.
The accident happened near the intersection of Osage and California around 7:00 p.m.
The driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody.
The child was conscious and breathing at the scene, and taken to a hopsital with
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.