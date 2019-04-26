NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said a driver fled after hitting a child in north St. Louis.
The crash happened near the intersection of O’Fallon and Hogan just after 5:00 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
News 4 is working to get more details from the scene.
