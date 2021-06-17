ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters are trying to identify a child after he was found Thursday afternoon.
St. Louis City Fire Department said the child was found roaming the streets in a diaper around 5 p.m. The child was dropped off at the neighborhood firehouse in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood located at 4425 S. Compton.
If you recognize this child or know his parents, you are asked to contact St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department call (314) 231-1212.
