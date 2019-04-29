ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a shooting in North St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Highland, in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Double Homicide scene

Police said two victims, a man and a woman, were found unconscious, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They have been pronounced deceased.

A child, believed to be about 2-years-old, was found in a car seat near the shooting scene.  The child was not injured.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

No other information has been made immediately available.

