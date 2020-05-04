RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A young child is recovering after police say the child ate their parent's entire stash of edible marijuana.
The Richmond Heights Police Department said the edibles were left on a table and the child mistook them for regular candy. Paramedics say the child's heart rate became dangerously elevated.
Police said the parent is facing charges of child endangerment.
