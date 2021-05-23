CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A child drowned in the Big River near Cedar Hill in Jefferson County, Mo. Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Officers said the 11-year-old boy was at a family outing for a birthday and went underwater on the Big River and was pulled out, but later died at a hospital. Police said it wasn't the boy's birthday.
A short while ago, one of our finest @JeffCoMoSheriff arrived in Cedar Hill/Big River. Stripped his uniform and swam across river to help rescue and deliver CPR to an unresponsive child. We were just advised the child did not survive.— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) May 23, 2021
Jefferson County deputies say initial statements from witnesses indicate the child was wearing a safety vest, but got pulled underwater near a tree. A deputy took off his uniform and swam across the river to help in the rescue and to administer CPR, police say.
