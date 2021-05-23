KMOVGeneric_developing news

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A child drowned in the Big River near Cedar Hill in Jefferson County, Mo. Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Officers said the 11-year-old boy was at a family outing for a birthday and went underwater on the Big River and was pulled out, but later died at a hospital. Police said it wasn't the boy's birthday.

Jefferson County deputies say initial statements from witnesses indicate the child was wearing a safety vest, but got pulled underwater near a tree. A deputy took off his uniform and swam across the river to help in the rescue and to administer CPR, police say.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.