NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- A child died after being shot in the chest while hanging out with his father Friday night in north St. Louis City, police said.
The 10-year-old boy was shot in the 4700 block of Page Blvd around 8:30 p.m. Police said the victim was on a porch with four adults, including his father, when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
The boy was hit in the chest and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Neighbors told News 4 they are fed up with the violence and can't believe another child lost their life.
"Another child, that just saddens me. Another child," said resident Leroy Carter.
"I don't know what to say. I don't have words. I'm speechless. You know, what are we gonna do about this violence around here?"
Police said nobody else was injured.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The search is still on for the suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips are anonymous.
