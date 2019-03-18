ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy died after being struck by a car in the Central West End Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 4140 block of Delmar Boulevard around 8 a.m.
An official with the St. Louis Fire Department told News 4 the child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. About two hours after the incident, police said the 12-year-old had died of his injuries.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a silver car with a broken front windshield. Police appeared to be talking to a person who was standing next to the vehicle.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was also on the scene and noted that accident reconstruction had been called.
No other information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
