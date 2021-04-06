ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.
The 5-year-old child was hit at the intersection of Webster and Evans Ave. around 3:43 p.m.
Fire crews said the child was transported from the scene and is in critical condition.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.