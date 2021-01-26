(KMOV.com) - A local non-profit being recognized for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been invited by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to the State of the State Address on Wednesday.
Unleashing Potential has been around for more than 100 years, focusing on child care, education and after school programs for underserved communities.
The organization's CEO says COVID-19 has made it hard for the already struggling families they serve.
"Its really magnified the disparities in our community. From technology, kids were at home doing virtual learning and we found out that parents didn't have computers at home. So we are making sure they had what they needed," said CEO Darlene Sowell.
In August, Parson visited Unleashing Potential's "Caroline Mission," a child care center in South City.
The organization hopes Parson saw the best ways to support essential workers and their families during the pandemic.
"It takes more than just taking care of the kids here. You have to really support the whole family, through that, you might need to work with multiple partners, school districts or other agencies," said Caroline Mission's Director of Early Childhood Education, Denise Carter.
To learn more about Unleashing Potential, click here.
