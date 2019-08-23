ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was killed and three teens injured in a shooting outside of a north St. Louis high school Friday night.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Soldan High School, at 918 Union, around 8:00 p.m. Friday. The school was hosting a football jamboree.
A St. Louis police captain said a 8-year-old girl is among the four shot. According to a source close to News 4, the young girl has died.
Mark Vasquez rushed over to try to help the little girl after he heard the gunshots ring out.
"...First, I tried to see if she was responsive.. found it in her abdomen. You could see the life leaving her," Vasquez said.
A woman in her 40's was shot in the leg is in critical but stable condition.
Police confirm a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and is in stable condition. Another 16-year-old was shot in the arm and is also in stable condition.
No other information was made immediately available.
This is the second disturbance at a St. Louis area jamboree Friday. A shot was reportedly fired at Parkway North High School during a fight. Read that story here.
