CASTLE POINT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four people including a child were taken to a hospital on Christmas Eve after a two-vehicle accident in north St.Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the accident happened in the 10500 block of Lord Drive around 8 p.m. in Castle Point.
Police said one of the drivers was driving too fast in the area and ran a stop sign and struck the other vehicle.
One of the cars hit a utility pole which then fell and punctured the side of a home at the corner of Lord Drive and Baroness. The home sustained minor damage and police said no one inside was hurt.
Police said all four people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No other information was released.
