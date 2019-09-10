6 year old shot on Nebraska
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 6-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the back in south St. Louis Tuesday evening, authorities say.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Nebraska around 6:45 p.m. 

Information on the victims’s condition was not immediately known.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

