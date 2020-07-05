NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in the Vandeventer neighborhood on Fourth of July.
Around 10:45 p.m., a child was taken to a local hospital after being shot near Page and Pendelton. The victim was shot in the head by a stray bullet while he was outside, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
