BISMARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in a home in St. Francois County Thursday night, police say.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Center Street in the town of Bismark around 9:20 p.m. The child was shot somewhere in the upper body.
Paramedics used lifesaving measures at the scene and took him to a St. Louis-area hospital.
Police currently believe the shooting was accidental but it remains under investigation.
