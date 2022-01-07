KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Derrick Nnadi is helping shelter dogs find homes.
Nnadi partnered with the KC Pet Project to help the pets get permanent homes. After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, he paid for 120 adoption fees. Around 200 animals have been adopted through the campaign.
