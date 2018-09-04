The Chief of the North County Cooperative has been suspended from his job indefinitely.
A lieutenant colonel with the Cooperative confirmed Chief Tim Swope’s suspension Tuesday afternoon.
The North County Co-Op handles policing in eight cities in North St. Louis County.
It is not yet known the reason for the suspension. News 4 will update this story as soon more information is made available.
