ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden will announce his retirement in a press conference this afternoon, according to a source at City Hall.
The retirement announcement is expected to be made at a 1 p.m. Wednesday press conference. Mayor Tishaura Jones will be joined by Hayden and interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom for a "major announcement" regarding the St. Louis Police Department, read a release sent by the mayor's office.
Hayden was appointed Chief of Police in 2017 after then-Chief Sam Dotson retired. Before taking the helm of the police department, Hayden served as a Major commanding the North Patrol Division. He is the city’s 35th Chief of Police.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is known.
