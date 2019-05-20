ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Kirkwood man faces a federal indictment for three counts of Wire Fraud.
Bryan Vonderahe, 45, appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen Monday morning.
The indictment alleges that beginning during January, 2012 and continuing through January 2019, Vonderahe planned to embezzle from a local company where he was employed as chief financial officer and controller.
Vonerahe is alleged to have issued 500 company checks to himself during his tenure, totaling $3.8 million.
The indictment alleges that Vonderahe falsified internal company records and issued doctored financial statements to the company’s outside auditors in order to cover up his fraud.
Vonderahe is alleged to have used the stolen money to pay his mortgage and pay for gambling related activities.
If convicted, Vonderahe could face 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, in addition to paying back the stolen money.
