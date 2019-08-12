(CNN) -- America's favorite restaurant chain just added to its menu for the first time in three years.
As of Monday, Chick-fil-A offers macaroni and cheese as a side option nationwide -- the only addition since 2016.
"Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A," said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging in a statement.
The chain says it's using a "classic" recipe, made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano, and baked fresh daily.
Chick-fil-A is one of the most profitable restaurant chains in the country, according to Nation's Restaurant News. It generated $10.6 billion in annual sales, behind only McDonald's and Starbucks.
The company is also known for its customer service, even helping one customer change a flat tire last month.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.