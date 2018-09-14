CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspected robber’s escape plan in Chicago didn’t go so well.
After allegedly robbing a cell phone store at gun point, one suspect jumped into Lake Michigan in an attempt to escape.
Police did not go in after the man but waited on shore for the suspect to come out. Police said there was obviously nowhere for the man to go. The man eventually swam to the shore and was arrested.
Two other suspects were arrested on dry land as they did not follow their alleged partner-in-crime into the lake.
