MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Mark your calendars, the rock and roll band Chicago will be co-headlining a tour with Rick Springfield.
And they will be rocking out Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 23.
The musicians will bring the North American leg of their tour in early June but tickets will go on sale to the public on December 6.
For more information, click here.
