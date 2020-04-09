CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is putting her foot down, backing up orders that she and the State of Illinois have put in place.
"I told people that I saw gathering in clusters, not abiding by the social distance rules to break it up," she said.
Lightfoot said she's personally enforcing Chicago's stay-at-home order.
The mayor told a Chicago radio station she even broke up a party.
She also implemented a curfew on liquor sales.
Starting Thursday night, purchases cannot be made after 9 p.m.
