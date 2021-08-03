CHICAGO, Ill. (WBBM/CNN) – While critics worry about a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims the event prompted more people to get vaccinated.
At the conclusion of the 2021 festival, Lollapalooza organizers posted dates for next year’s event. The current plan is to hold the festival July 28-31, and it clearly states up top that it will be in Grant Park. The city’s contract with Lollapalooza expires at the end of 2021 and there is no word yet about a new contract, but the city has long said it hopes to continue the partnership.
Meanwhile, Mayor Lightfoot is still defending her decision to hold Lollapalooza at full capacity despite the rise in COVID-19 cases. She said the festival was held outside and that 90% of those who attended were vaccinated against COVID-19 and others had to provide a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours.
"Lolla, I think, has done an incredible job, certainly working in partnership with the Department of Public Health. But they've taken it seriously, and thousands of young people have been vaccinated because of Lolla,” she said.
As for keeping COVID numbers down in Chicago, Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady are urging residents to mask up.
"I know it's hard, especially for people who are vaccinated, to feel like they have to put a mask on. It feels like we're taking a step backwards, but when you do that, you help protect people who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Dr. Arwady.
Dr. Arwady is urging anyone who attended the festival and experiences COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
