FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A five-year-old was critically injured during a murder-suicide in Florissant late Monday night.
Officers with the North County Precinct were called to the 11800 block of Seven Hills Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, officers reportedly found a man and woman fatally shot and a boy injured.
The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, condition.
The adults were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the man, later identified as 29-year-old Darshe Jackson from Waukegan, Illinois, apparently shot 34-year-old Kiaunu Jones and the child before turning the gun on himself.
The boy was the son of Jones and Jackson.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
