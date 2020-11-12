CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combatting the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries, takes effect Monday.
EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I'm issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020
Lightfoot said Thursday he city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.
A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now average roughly 1,900 daily cases.
