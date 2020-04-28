CHICAGO (CNN/ WBBM) -- A Chicago homeowner has been cited with disorderly conduct after a massive house party was held Saturday.
A video of a packed house party in Chicago has gone viral and caused concerns among residents and the governor.
The party was so crowded that the woman shooting the video chose not even to wade into the crowd on the first floor. The woman's Facebook Live video quickly racked up more than 2 million views.
“You can’t even move in this (expletive)!” someone said in the video as people stood shoulder-to-shoulder.
Chicago police dispersed about 50 people from the home early Sunday morning.
Pritzker hadn’t seen the videos when he went before the cameras for his daily press conference Sunday, but he clearly had heard about them.
"I would suggest that all of those people have violated not only the intention of the order that we've put out, but they also violated the trust of their friends and family,” Pritzker said.
The governor reminded everyone that COVID-19 is transmitted asymptomatically, and people who do not feel sick at all can still bring it home and give it to friends they see.
"I want to remind everyone that by doing, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks you're literally putting everyone around you in danger, you are. They are putting you in danger, and very importantly all of those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger,” he added.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decried the video in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday evening.
"I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence," she tweeted. "What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable."
"I know this is a very difficult time for Chicagoans, but there is a reason we are asking you to stay home and socially distance: it saves lives," she continued. "While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made. We will hold those responsible accountable."
Pritzker is reminding the public the state has the power to enforce his stay-at-home order--- punishment could include arrests and charges.
