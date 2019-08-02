CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois family says they're unable to get their dog back after it ran away earlier this month because another family quickly adopted it.
Saymara Moses said her dog of 10 years, Kobe, got scared of fireworks and ran off on July 5.
Animal care workers found Kobe the next day, and he was taken to the chicago animal shelter for three days before the rescue group Fetching Tails Foundation took him in.
The group said they neutered and microchipped him Kobe, then after about a week, another family legally adopted him.
Now that family won't give him back.
"I have never experienced this in my life. This is so hard,” Moses said. "That's a family member that they're holding hostage right now."
Moses wants Fetching Tails to arrange a meeting between the two families, but the foundation stopped responding to her emails last weekend.
They don't list a phone number online, Moses showed up at their fundraiser where a co-founder wouldn't discuss it.
Shortly after, Fetching Tails sent Moses a cease and desist letter asking her to stop harassing them.
But Alderman Ramond Lopez heard about the issue and is getting involved.
“If they (Fetching Tails) pursue this whole, ‘We've done our legal best. Don't bother us anymore,’ I will be happy to tell them that I'm not confident in their abilities to be good partners with the residents of the City of Chicago."
Lopez said he plans to introduce a new ordinance to stop something like this from ever happening again.
