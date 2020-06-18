CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some big news for Topgolf fans!
The Chesterfield location plans to open its doors on Monday, June 22.
There are some changes to make sure everyone stays safe.
There will be new social distancing stickers, a bay capacity of six people.
Topgolf has also put up protective bay dividers.
All employees will have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear masks.
